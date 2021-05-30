Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Superior Plus Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Cormark analyst B. Watson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.43.

TSE:SPB opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.42. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$453,612.76.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.