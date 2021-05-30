Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERIE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

ERIE opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.41. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $172.16 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

