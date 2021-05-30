Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.40.

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Ero Copper stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.25. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.55 and a 1-year high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

