ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,223.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,398.20 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

