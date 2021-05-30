Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 798,400 shares, an increase of 81.4% from the April 29th total of 440,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,984.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETTYF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Essity AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ETTYF remained flat at $$36.40 on Friday. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

