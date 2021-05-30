Eugene Nonko Sells 32,152 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Eugene Nonko sold 32,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $1,304,085.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,791 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAX stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

