EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the April 29th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EDRY stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

EDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

