EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. EVERTEC reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 11,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $412,180.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,045.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

