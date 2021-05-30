Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.42 ($36.97).

EVK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

FRA:EVK traded up €0.29 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.47 ($34.67). The company had a trading volume of 820,662 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business’s fifty day moving average is €29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.93.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

