Excalibur Management Corp Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $249.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

