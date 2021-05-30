Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

EIFZF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

