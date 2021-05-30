Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) & Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Exterran has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exterran and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran -17.94% -28.72% -6.75% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Exterran and Custom Truck One Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exterran currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.05%. Custom Truck One Source has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.68%. Given Exterran’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exterran is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exterran and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran $613.06 million 0.26 -$101.29 million ($2.28) -2.07 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 8.63 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -11.66

Custom Truck One Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exterran. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exterran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Exterran shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exterran shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source beats Exterran on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs equipment used in the treating and processing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas compression packages, and water treatment, including cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

