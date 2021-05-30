Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather Acquires 3,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Charles E. Iv Mather purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $14,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $125,468.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.16.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

