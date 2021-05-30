Fadi M. Diya Sells 8,000 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

