FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the April 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
FRANQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 4,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. FHC has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42.
FHC Company Profile
