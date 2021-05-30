FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

FHC Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FRANQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the April 29th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FRANQ traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.37. 4,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,439. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.21. FHC has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42.

FHC Company Profile

FHC Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

