Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.03% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $43.66.

