Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the April 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:FSAM remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Friday. Fifth Street Asset Management has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Fifth Street Asset Management Company Profile

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

