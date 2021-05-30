Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 129 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stepan by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $48,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,396 shares of company stock worth $1,262,330. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.05. Stepan has a one year low of $87.60 and a one year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.