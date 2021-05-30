Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 612 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after buying an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in IQVIA by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

IQV opened at $240.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $133.18 and a one year high of $244.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.14.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

