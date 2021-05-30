Fifth Third Bancorp Has $325,000 Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $1,292,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THG opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.79.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

