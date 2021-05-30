Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,698 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $121.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.70. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $130.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.