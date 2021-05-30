Financial Contrast: Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Level One Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancshares and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Level One Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Level One Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.26%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Level One Bancorp 21.65% 13.51% 1.02%

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and Level One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Level One Bancorp $112.35 million 1.88 $20.41 million $2.74 10.11

Level One Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Level One Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Bancshares

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. It also provides personal loans, including auto loans, personal line of credit, secured line of credit, and home equity lines; residential mortgage loans; commercial loans, such as lines of credit, vehicle/equipment loans, commercial mortgages, and refinance services; and financial and agricultural loans, installment loans, commercial real estate loans, single-family residential loans, and construction and development loans, as well as residential and commercial bank owned assets. In addition, the company offers investment accounts, such as sweep and commercial money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Further, it provides term life, whole life, finance expense, and disability insurance; merchant services comprising point of sale terminal, credit card and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Additionally, the company offers mobile banking, online banking/bill pay, and check reorder services. It operates five full-service branches in metropolitan Atlanta; one full-service branch in Birmingham, Alabama; and one full-service branch in Eutaw, Alabama. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management, treasury management, and mobile and internet banking services, as well as debit cards and automated teller machines. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. As of January 29, 2021, it operated sixteen banking centers throughout southeast Michigan and west Michigan. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

