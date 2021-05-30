Fintech Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 2nd

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V had issued 21,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $218,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,268,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,871,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,402,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,464,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.