First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

FCNCA opened at $860.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $855.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.27 and a 12-month high of $901.17.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last three months. 21.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.