First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIBK. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,398.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,229.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,384.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,430. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

