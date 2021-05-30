First Long Island Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after purchasing an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 121,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.77. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.