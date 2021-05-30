First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:FAM opened at $10.17 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

