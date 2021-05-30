First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 153.2% from the April 29th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of DALI opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,307,000.

