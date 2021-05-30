First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Up 100.9% in May

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the April 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $46.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 76,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter.

