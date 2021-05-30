First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 60.6% in May

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 614,900 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the April 29th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 116.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 46.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $44.87 and a twelve month high of $48.30.

