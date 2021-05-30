Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

