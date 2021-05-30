Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 19,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,653. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $63.93 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

