Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.76

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 28500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

The company has a market cap of C$153.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$69.08 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

