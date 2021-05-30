Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FOR opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $287.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

