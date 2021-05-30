Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,000 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Starbucks accounts for 0.7% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.29. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.