Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises 2.6% of Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

NCLH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,343,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,704,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

