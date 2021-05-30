Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after buying an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

DIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. 133,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $418,276. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.