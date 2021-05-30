FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 27,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
