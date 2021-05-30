FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.19. 27,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.06. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

