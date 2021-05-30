Fundamental Research Lowers Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Price Target to $6.78

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) had its price target reduced by Fundamental Research from $8.10 to $6.78 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ELYS stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.14.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 17.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

