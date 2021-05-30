Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.59.

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.25. 890,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Funko has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,559 shares of company stock worth $1,889,291 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

