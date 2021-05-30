Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.59.
Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.25. 890,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Funko has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20.
In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,559 shares of company stock worth $1,889,291 over the last ninety days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
