Fure Financial Corp Buys 9,773 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,899 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,637 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,071 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $27.46.

