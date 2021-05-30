Fure Financial Corp Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.9% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 322.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

