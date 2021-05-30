FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Issued By Cormark (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.99. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

CM stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 986,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,325,000 after purchasing an additional 929,453 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

