FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Zscaler, Inc. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zscaler in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of ZS opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.51 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zscaler by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

