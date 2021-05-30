FY2021 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised by Analyst

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.68). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABEO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

