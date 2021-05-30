FY2021 EPS Estimates for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Lifted by KeyCorp

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -602.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

