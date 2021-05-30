GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 3,083 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6,449.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.04 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

