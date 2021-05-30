GAM Holding AG Has $261,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 41.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $136.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.22. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

