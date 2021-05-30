GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Kroger by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.