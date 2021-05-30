GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

GAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. GAN has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $31.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $726.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 263.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in GAN by 67.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth $2,151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GAN in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

